Amazon Data Center Glitch Knocks Instagram, Vine, Airbnb And Other Sites Offline

The glitch came less than a week after Amazon.com went down for almost three-quarters of an hour, throwing the Internet into panic. A few days earlier, the lights went out throughout Google’s services for a few minutes, causing total Internet traffic to drop by 40%.

And yesterday, China’s Internet users were also treated to a two- to four-hour outage on Sunday, when it was attacked by what the government calls the largest denial-of-service attack it has ever faced. Although normal service has been resumed, the attack caused a 32% drop in Internet traffic in the country.

[Image: Flickr user Joelk75]