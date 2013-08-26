Amazon Data Center Glitch Knocks Instagram, Vine, Airbnb And Other Sites Offline

Amazon has acknowledged one of its data centers was responsible for causing several websites to go offline yesterday. Airbnb, Instagram, Vine, Netflix, Heroku, and IFTTT all went dark for some hours on Sunday afternoon after an Amazon Web Services data center in North Virginia started having connectivity issues. The firm later identified the cause as the “partial failure of a networking device” but left it at that.
The glitch came less than a week after Amazon.com went down for almost three-quarters of an hour, throwing the Internet into panic. A few days earlier, the lights went out throughout Google’s services for a few minutes, causing total Internet traffic to drop by 40%.
And yesterday, China’s Internet users were also treated to a two- to four-hour outage on Sunday, when it was attacked by what the government calls the largest denial-of-service attack it has ever faced. Although normal service has been resumed, the attack caused a 32% drop in Internet traffic in the country.
[Image: Flickr user Joelk75]