Apple Tested 64-Bit A7 Processor In iPhone 5S Making It Faster, With Better Graphics

A tweet from a Fox News anchor may hold a clue as to just how fast the new iPhone will be. Clayton Morris posted on his Twitter feed yesterday that, thanks to a new 64-bit A7 processor, users of the iPhone 5S may find it around 31% faster than its predecessor, the iPhone 5. The processing upgrade also means that some of the design details you’ll see in iOS 7, such as animation and transparency, will work even more smoothly.

Sources are telling me the new iPhone's A7 chip is running at about 31% faster than A6. I’m hearing it’s very fast. — Clayton Morris (@ClaytonMorris) August 25, 2013

9to5Mac has done a bit more digging around the subject and says that, while the 64-bit processor has certainly been tested by Apple, there is no guarantee that it will be in the new smartphone. Those slow-motion camera function rumors won’t go away, either, nor will mutterings about the new phone coming with a fingerprint sensor.

The new phone is expected to be revealed on September 10, alongside a cheaper counterpart.

[Image: Flickr user tomxcoady]