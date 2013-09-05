An Oral History Of Apple Design: 2001

If there is one thing that CEO Tim Cook doesn’t want people to know, it’s what dwells behind his company’s “signature.” As a result, most efforts to explain design at Apple end up reducing a complex 37-year history to bromides about simplicity, quality, and perfection–as if those were ambitions unique to Apple alone. So Fast Company set out to remedy that deficiency through an oral history of Apple’s design, a decoding of the signature as told by the people who helped create it. This is part 3 in the series.

2001: “Then Apple’s design became experiential.”

TONY FADELL, senior VP, iPod division (now CEO, Nest Labs):

Design at Apple was product, product, product until about 2001. Then Apple’s design became experiential. There was a product–the iPod–and then software that hinged to the product, iTunes. And then a retail experience. That’s what created the Apple design philosophy as we know it today.

WALKER: All of the wonks were saying the personal computer was dead. And then one day–you never quite knew where Steve would get his ideas, because he would sometimes lay claim to others’ ideas as his own–Steve woke up and decided not only was the computer not dead, but it was more important than ever. The computer was the center of this ecosystem and there were spokes: pictures, work, music.

Jobs unveiled the “Digital Hub” strategy at Macworld in January 2001, announcing a simple MP3 application, iTunes, that would allow Mac users to burn custom playlists and listen to Internet radio stations.

RUBINSTEIN: We were looking at all the devices you could use with a Mac. We looked at cameras and we just didn’t see where we could add enough value. With cell phones and PDAs [personal digital assistants], we concluded that the PDA was just going to get consumed by the phone. Music players really stood out as the one thing where there were no entrenched competitors. The products on the market were crap.

WALKER: I’d like to tell you the iPod was because of some deep skunk works R&D operation, but it didn’t happen that way. It started because Jon Rubinstein was at the Toshiba factory in Japan. They had these tiny hard drives, and Ruby saw the potential.

RUBINSTEIN: I would do regular visits with all of our suppliers to review all the products they were doing and see how they fit into our product road map. We went into Toshiba, and at the end of the meeting, they showed us the 1.8-inch hard drive. They didn’t know what to do with it. I said, “We’ll take all you can make.” I went to Steve: “Hey, I’m gonna need about 10 million bucks.” That’s when I went looking for someone to manage the team–and that’s when I found Tony.