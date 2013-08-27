What Is The Value Of Happiness?

I recently attended the Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network annual, global meeting, held this year in Istanbul. I went in search of inspiring stories about female entrepreneurship. And I found it.

Richard Luck, in a blog post titled Here Are Three Magic Steps To Re-Light Your Inner Fire, offers the following:

Sometimes life can lose its luster without you even noticing–but one day you just wake up to the fact that you no longer have any passion for life. You realize you’re drifting–and suddenly that’s uncomfortable. It seems your zest for living has flat-lined.

This is where Elena Pallotta found herself after successful stints as a consultant with Arthur Anderson and Boston Consulting Group, and, finally, as a director of a luxury real estate development company in her beloved Florence, Italy. She had found the perfect job in her home town, but discovered it wasn’t creating happiness for her. She felt that not being happy and doing nothing about it was unacceptable.

She hired a coach and asked the following questions:

I’m exactly where I wanted to be my whole life–why am I not happy?

If I’m not where I should be; find out where I should be and help me to get there.

In her own words, here’s Elena’s 10-minute video, where she shares her compelling story:

Elena got to a place of unhappiness because she was living her life against someone else’s expectations. She learned she didn’t want to be a manager. She learned, much to her chagrin and surprise, that she really wanted to be an entrepreneur. It took her a while to figure out what her entrepreneurial path would look like.