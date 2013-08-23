From Bedroom to Standing Room Only: Indie Hero, Washed Out, On Teaching Yourself To Make Music

The interpersonal dynamics of a band can get kind of nasty. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, for instance, have reportedly despised each other for years. Over time, too many competing visions and egos in one recording studio can make for a muddled, subpar sound and a lot of hurt feelings. Of course, none of that matters if you forgo the whole “band” thing and make music entirely on your own. It seems to be working out well for Ernest Greene, in any case.

The first Washed Out EPs came out in 2009. Back then, a twentysomething Ernest Green was making songs from his bedroom at his parents’ house. One of these songs would go on to become the theme for hit IFC show Portlandia and basically lay out the entire blueprint for the hazy genre known as “chillwave.” Greene’s proper debut arrived in 2011, amid a storm of hype, and its rapturous reception turned him into a highly sought live act and a fixture on the festival circuit. Although Washed Out needs more people to fill out its live-instrumentation-packed concert incarnation these days, and although Greene works with a producer, the band still only has one member.





Ernest Greene grew up playing the piano from a young age, and later learned to pluck a guitar string, but it wasn’t until he started working on his laptop that he began to find the sound he wanted to hear. Through years of experimentation, the musician taught himself how to make songs–and eventually how to make incredibly good ones. With his sophomore album, Paracosm, now available–a sunny about-face from the nocturnal rhythms of his debut–Greene talked to Co.Create about teaching yourself to make music in your bedroom that sounds arena-ready.

My first laptop in college came with GarageBand and I was able for the first time to do everything myself. I could layer each part piece by piece with the multi-tracking software. I never was that good of a collaborator. Back in those garage rock days, whoever I was playing with, they just didn’t share the same vision for how I thought the song should go. All of a sudden, with a laptop, I could kind of do everything myself. From that point on it was entirely a solo thing.





Around the time when I got my first computer, I was really into guys like DJ Shadow–guys who had a hip-hop background, only weirder and more psychedelic. I had the simplest equipment, just my computer and a little keyboard, and that was pretty much it, but I could take sounds from other records and kind of mess with them inside the computer. I manipulated them and built songs from scratch that way, instead of the more traditional way of recording a piano or a guitar. I didn’t feel like I had the microphones or the nice compressors to do that right, so using samples helped me immediately start making pretty decent-sounding recordings.





I’m entirely self-taught, which I think is both a blessing and a curse. A lot of the things I was doing on the first couple Washed Out releases was very naïve. Because I didn’t have the background, I was doing things the wrong way, and that’s what the sound was about in a lot of ways. I’ve picked up a lot over the years and I feel more confident with a mixer and on the engineering side now. But in some ways, I want to stay naïve about other things.