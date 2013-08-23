Steve Ballmer Made $769 Million Today Just By Quitting

Here’s an interesting factoid from all the Steve Ballmer hoopla from today: The outgoing Microsoft CEO, who plans to vacate his post in the next 12 months, made $769 million just by quitting.

Between yesterday’s market close and this morning, when the news went public, Microsoft’s share price rose about 7%. That movement alone made Ballmer’s ownership in the company, totaling more than 333 million shares, jump in value to $11.56 billion, an increase of $769 million, AllThingsD reports.

[Image: Flickr user Imagine Cup]