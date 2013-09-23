Dynamic Duos: PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi And Mauro Porcini On Design-Led Innovation

Nooyi: When I first came to PepsiCo, every time we talked about products for women, people would just put it in a pink bag, or put on a pink label. It was puzzling because if you could take any product and put it in a pink bag and it became appealing to women, that says a lot about women’s intelligence. And I wondered: Is the idea of catering to a certain cohort just about putting the product in an appropriate color or adding a couple of flowers, or a field, or a farm?

Second, they said the product they were introducing was for women, but I remember thinking: I can’t imagine eating this product! Or drinking out of the bottle.

And I thought: Whoa! We have a problem in how we think about innovation, not just in terms of form function–the package it’s going to be put into–but how it’s going to be used and all the way back to the early stages of the value chain.

After we got through the economic decline of 2008-2010, we knew we needed an in-house design studio, where designers would work side by side with innovators and marketers to reengineer the DNA of this company. That’s what led us to Mauro. I didn’t look at his shoes. I wanted to know if he shared the same philosophy as I did, or would he say, “I can change all your packaging.” I discovered that if I was at a certain level of thinking, Mauro was way ahead of me. I realized he could pull the organization to a place we should have been in the first place.

Porcini: When I heard Indra had already tried to raise the awareness in the company of what design really was, I thought, this is perfect. PepsiCo was already successful, so the potential to take it to the next level through design was there. But every time you try to infuse a new culture into a very successful and efficient organization, it’s going to try to reject the new. You need the sponsorship of the CEO.

Mauro Porcini and Indra Nooyi

it’s important to have a culture that doesn’t punish you.

Nooyi: A few months ago, we had a senior management meeting with our top 200 to 300 people, talking about our biggest messages. Mauro spoke about design-led innovation for two hours. Right now, I’d say design is front and center on everybody’s minds. When people come in to show me something–a product design or something–I always ask, “Is Mauro’s team in the process?” I’m definitely the enforcer, and I was the evangelist, but now there are many more evangelists in the company.