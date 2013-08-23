SNL’s Rumored Newbies Are Big On YouTube (And For Good Reason)

Meet SNL‘s newest funny men (and woman). Deadline is reporting four performers have emerged as favorites to join NBC’s Saturday Night Live this fall.

The network hasn’t announced a new cast yet, but John Milhiser, Noël Wells, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett are “heavily rumored to land the coveted spots,” Deadline reports. The four are alums of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, which has close ties to the late-night sketch show. Cofounded by former SNL cast member Amy Poehler, the theater has given rise to current performers Bobby Moynihan and Kate McKinnon.

All four have also made a name for themselves in the world of online video. Milhiser is known for his work with the sketch group Serious Lunch, Wells has quite a following for her solo videos, and Mooney and Bennett both hail from the sketch group Good Neighbor. All but Milhiser have large YouTube followings already. We’ve pulled some entertaining bits from their YouTube channels for your Friday afternoon enjoyment:

In the series Manic Pixie Nightmare Girl, Wells plays a sweet girl who always takes it too far, never knowing when to stop.

His low-production videos often command hundreds of thousands of views. Here’s one of him talking nonstop in a roommate interview.