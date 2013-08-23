This Samsung Promo Video Was So Bad, It Was Pulled A Day After Reddit Found It

Samsung might have a 10-figure advertising budget , but it still managed to create an ad with such bad acting (and horribly sexist undertones) that it was pulled shortly after being spotted–and relentlessly mocked–by Reddit members Thursday.

The promotional video, which highlighted the Samsung 840 EVO Series solid state drive in Korea, featured various actors talking about their computer usage, including a woman, who is painted as being a technologically illiterate, child-rearing housewife. The video featured such overacted lines as:

“I never imagined that this SSD would be this good. What have I been doing this whole time?”

“It’s so easy to use. Look at what I’ve done. I feel like an expert.”

“I get bored waiting for large files to copy because it takes so long and sometimes programs freeze. But now it flies.”

“Have you ever played with little toy bricks before? It’s as simple as that.” (Admittedly this wasn’t a line uttered by any of the actors but was text on the screen.)

One of the purported actors weighed in on Reddit, acknowledging “its not my best work lol,” but he laid out some constraints that led to the bad acting: