Calling All Geeks: The White House Wants You

At 12 p.m. ET on Friday, the White House is hosting a Google Hangout to talk about how immigration reform is essential to bringing creative, innovative people to U.S. shores. “It’s why we need to ensure that ‘geeks’ from around the world continue to make America their mothership,” Bess Evans wrote on the White House website.
The hangout will feature immigrant “geeks” in the tech, science, engineering, and other sectors, including Steve Chen, cofounder of MixBit (AVOS) and YouTube. Tune in:
[Image: Flickr user Hey Paul Studios]