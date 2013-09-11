Dynamic Duos: Michael Bloomberg And Janette Sadik-Khan On The Future Of Walking, Biking, And Driving

Sadik-Khan: The streets in a city like New York–6,300 miles of streets–it’s the largest real estate portfolio the city has. So we have to make it more efficient. That’s why designing in bike lanes, bus lanes, new capacity on the seven-line [subway] extension–it’s all about using that existing resource, but looking at it differently.

Bloomberg: And it’s not just roads. It’s parks. With our PlaNYC, a park for everyone within 10 minutes was our [goal]; to get that, you have to take schoolyards and convert them into parks in the off-hours, simply because there’s no room to go build new parks in the dense parts of our city. There are a lot of those kinds of things, and they impact the economy, they impact the psyche of the people who live here, they make the city more attractive.

Design does matter. And not necessarily in a way that people realize.

Sadik-Khan I think, too, that part of it is balance. A third of New Yorkers get around by transit. A third get around by walking. A third get around by driving. And yet, the investment strategy has been very much toward the car. And it’s really been a 1950s view of our streets, that they were really to move cars as fast as possible from point A to point B. And so, what Mayor Bloomberg was saying in his PlaNYC is, if we’re going to grow and thrive, between now and 2030, we really need to take a hard look at our assets, and improve the efficiency of our city, and reduce greenhouse gasses.

Sadik-Khan: The very first project we did was in DUMBO, where we changed a parking lot over a weekend, from an underutilized area for parked cars to a plaza. And we literally just painted it, painted it green, painted the curbs. Added tables and chairs and planters. Three years later the sales tax receipts are 172% higher than before in the adjacent areas. It worked. But to the mayor’s point: You don’t really know. And one of the benefits of being able to try things out quickly is, if doesn’t work, fine, put it back. No harm, no foul. And that gave us the confidence to move forward with something like a Times Square [pedestrian plaza].

Bloomberg: When [Janette] wanted to close Broadway … I remember when she came and told me about it, and I signed on. Well, first I thought it was the stupidest idea I’d ever heard. Ten minutes later she had convinced me, and I walked in the next day at the staff meeting and said, ‘We’re going to close Broadway,’ and you could see the [shocked] reaction. But the merchants kept saying, our business will go to zero because nobody will be able to drive to our store, or for deliveries. Forget that there was never any parking allowed on Broadway … You can always get somebody opposed to it.

Sadik-Khan: Usually a cabdriver.