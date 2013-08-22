The One Thing That Could Stop The Internet Of Things

Remember the quick-to-run-out batteries that powered the toys of your youth? The ones that eventually leaked and wrecked your precious stuff? They’ve largely been banished by years of battery tech innovations that have made batteries longer lasting. But even our cleverest battery tech may be a huge weakness in Internet of Things devices, especially if we’re going to be embedding them in wallpaper , burying them in plant pots, or sticking them in the labels of supermarket products.

But there are, somewhat fabulously, some very clever innovations underway to get around this problem.

For starters, check out this innovation by scientists at Penn State and Rice University: The teams have worked out a way to make solar cells based on organic chemistry, which could lead to fantastically cheap and actually bendy solar power systems.

When you think of a solar cell, you’re probably visualizing a large(ish), solid shiny gray object that’s bulky, heavy and yet quite probably too fragile to drop. That’s because typical solar cells are based on inorganic crystalline silicon, which is hard and somewhat glass-like to touch. Making them is tricky, expensive and requires precision.

A better solution is to use organic molecules to construct solar cells, because these can potentially be made more simply, requiring less precision and even cost. But there’s not too much research into organic chemistry solar cells, since everyone’s trying to make inorganic ones more efficient. And the systems that exist to produce organic solar cells tend to require some wicked chemical tricks with fullerene–an exotic carbon variant that’s said to make it very hard to scale up for mass production.

So the Penn State and Rice researchers simply sidestepped using fullerene. Instead they have devised a way to get all the complex strings of organic molecules that would make up a solar cell to more or less assemble themselves into the right structure automatically. The trick has been to adjust the shape of the molecules in question carefully, so that when they’re turned into a form of plastic they align by themselves and create a brand new way to capture solar power.

The resulting cells are just 3% efficient in converting light into electrical energy, compared to the brand new record of above 44% for silicon cells.