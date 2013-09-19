10 Lessons For Design-Driven Success

Imagine that the iPhone does not yet exist. Mark Zuckerberg is still enrolled at Harvard. Barack Obama is a hopeful state senator in Illinois. The final episode of Friends has just aired, with 52 million people tuning in. Not a single viewer tweets about it.

9. The big picture is a mass of details When Samsung Electronics CEO Boo-keun Yoon talks about drawing inspiration “from the contours of a wineglass,” you can get the impression that it is the little things that matter most. “Sweating that detail for the experience,” as Hosain Rahman, CEO of Jawbone, puts it. But as you dig more deeply into the businesses of Samsung and Jawbone–and Flipboard and J.Crew–what you see is a meshing of both small-bore focus and big-picture vision. “Jenna [Lyons] is a designer all day long,” says J.Crew brand president Libby Wadle of the company’s executive creative director, “but she can also have conversations about real estate, about parts of running the business. . . . Her head is not in the clouds.” 10. It is still day one Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, uses the expression “day one” to describe how far along his enterprise is in its maturation: Despite two decades of success and growth, Bezos contends, Amazon is at the beginning. You could apply that same perspective when assessing design’s impact on business. So much has changed in the past decade, it is natural to feel a bit of wide-eyed amazement about how far we have come. Yet given the chaotic, fast-changing nature of our world, and the increasing requirement for flexible responses to new challenges and new opportunities, there’s no question that design has only begun to reach its potential. Businesses cannot sacrifice “better” and “nicer” in order to be “faster” or “more efficient.” We need to do it all. Which means the design revolution is only at its dawn. These 10 lessons are only the beginning. Within this issue, you will find much more–starting with our timeline of notable design moments over the past decade. A more extensive e-book version of our Apple design oral history is available via Amazon, iBookstore, and Byliner. And on October 2, you can experience a live version of this content at our Innovation by Design Conference in New York, where you’ll meet the top folks at Airbnb, Burberry, Jawbone, and Nike; have an opportunity for intimate hosted sessions with Warby Parker and PepsiCo; and see the live announcement of this year’s Innovation by Design Award winners. (Space is limited.) Our goal with all of this coverage is to inspire and encourage the next wave of design and the innovation that comes with it. When design is embedded at the center of business, anything is possible. [Typography by Sawdust | Illustration by Mike McQuade]