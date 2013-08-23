The Free App Party Starts Now (And You’re Invited!)

Quick question: Which of the following would you like to do over the weekend?

A) Learn a new language

B) Not get lost

C) Discover some awesome new music

D) All of the above (and maybe something more)

If you picked D (or any of the others), we’ve got you covered. Grab these free iOS and Android apps while they last. As always, they’re free now, but we can’t guarantee how long they’ll stay that way.

East Village Radio (iOS and Android)

East Village Radio is a live Internet radio station that operates out of a tiny storefront studio on 1st Avenue in New York City. They play some pretty great music, have a ton of shows (with names like “Infinite Eargasm”), and just released a free app! If you want a piece of the East Village (and the sounds that come with it), don’t miss out.

Duolingo (iOS and Android)

Got an extra hour in your day? Why not learn a language–for free. Duolingo currently offers lessons in Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, and English. When it’s this easy (and free) you don’t really have an excuse.