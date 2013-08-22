Facebook Wants To Help You Hide Your Taylor Swift Obsession

Facebook’s log-in button makes it easy to sign up for other apps, but many of those apps ask for permission to post to your Timeline at the same time. Since not all of us exclusively listen to music we are proud of, run lightning-fast miles , and pin universally interesting things, that’s a problem.

In order to assuage its users’ fears that signing up for a new app using their Facebook credentials will suddenly, say, out them as Taylor Swift fans, Facebook is now requiring app developers to ask for permission to post updates to users’ timeline separately.

Whereas previously, apps had been able to bundle this request with permission to use basic sign-up information, now it will appear on a separate screen–so users can sign up using their Facebook credentials and then deny the offer to go public with the decision.