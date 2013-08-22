The Total Cost Of TiVo’s New DVRs Is Insane

Remember when TiVo was the future of television, an example of disruptive technology at its finest? It made video watching different–it gave us all independence from broadcast schedules and advertising. Friends who had TiVo were cooler than we were.

But 1999, the year TiVo launched, might as well be a millennium ago. DVRs have become commodity products and streaming video over the Internet is taking over an ever-larger portion of the on-demand market. Nonetheless, the DVR, and TiVo in particular, remains a major force in video watching, which is why there are a lot of people and reviewers getting really excited about TiVo’s newest Roamio DVRs.





The consensus: the ultimate in all-inclusive DVRs, really great if not quite perfect. But there’s an asterisk: price.

TiVo remains the DVR leader in technology and user experience, but that’s not the issue. It’s hard to justify the purchase of a not-inexpensive Roamio and paying $15/month for TiVo service (which has always been TiVo’s business model). Choosing to add all the other digital services to your TiVo, like Netflix, Spotify, Hulu, and Amazon, can add up to an impressive monthly bill.

Even for the low end Roamio model, which can get a user in the door for $199, the extra fees make the experience incredibly expensive.

* TiVo DVR $199

* TiVo Service $14.99/month (x12)

* Netflix $7.99/month (x12)

* Spotify $9.99/month (x12)

* Amazon VOD $ undetermined

* Cable service ~$80-200/month

Total: ~$495.64/year minimum + $199 DVR