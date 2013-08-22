Spotify Wants You To “Follow” Your Favorite Brands

Spotify is in talks with brands to create a version of its existing “follow” feature as a way for marketers to create branded playlists.

Spotify introduced the “follow” feature last year as a way for users to keep track of what their friends, favorite artists, and influencers are listening to.

Giving such a feature to marketers could bring new revenue to Spotify, while simultaneously allowing brands to push content, like branded playlists, that’s less intrusive than the frequent 15-second ads that puncture the listening experience for users. A “follow” feature for brands would also let them reach the more than 6 million premium users who currently pay a $10 monthly premium to skip ads altogether.

[Image: Flickr user Phillippe Put]