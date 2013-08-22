Yahoo Got More Traffic Than Google In July, And Not Because Of Tumblr

Yahoo is number one on ComScore’s Web Property Chart, the first time it’s been there in two years. The Sunnyvale-based firm has knocked Google, whose empire suffered a total outage for just a few minutes last week, off the top. Surely this must be linked to Yahoo’s acquisition of Tumblr?
Not according to ComScore, which ranked it separately, placing it at 28th. The metrics firm made a statement to the Marketing Land blog, saying this: “Tumblr is not currently included in the Yahoo Sites roll-up. Seems there are other factors at play, and given how close Yahoo Sites and Google have been in recent months it can likely just be normal seasonal/month-to-month fluctuations.”
Going forward, the real question for Yahoo is: Can it monetize its traffic?
[Image: Flickr user Rainchurch]