Yahoo Got More Traffic Than Google In July, And Not Because Of Tumblr

Yahoo is number one on ComScore’s Web Property Chart , the first time it’s been there in two years. The Sunnyvale-based firm has knocked Google , whose empire suffered a total outage for just a few minutes last week, off the top. Surely this must be linked to Yahoo’s acquisition of Tumblr ?

Not according to ComScore, which ranked it separately, placing it at 28th. The metrics firm made a statement to the Marketing Land blog, saying this: “Tumblr is not currently included in the Yahoo Sites roll-up. Seems there are other factors at play, and given how close Yahoo Sites and Google have been in recent months it can likely just be normal seasonal/month-to-month fluctuations.”





Going forward, the real question for Yahoo is: Can it monetize its traffic?

[Image: Flickr user Rainchurch]