Building An Epic Brand Around Incredible, True Stories

Bearman and Joshua Davis, his cofounder of the new digital long-form journalism startup Epic Magazine, have, in fact, between them had 18 of their articles optioned for films. So it’s logical that early reports on Epic would focus on the magazine-to-Hollywood pipeline these two authors appear to have mastered. The Times and others, taking note of Epic earlier this month, have largely portrayed their startup as a way for enterprising long-form journalists to shake down a bit of Hollywood lucre.

For now, the startup gets its funding from that national bank for new ideas, Silicon Valley.

“That’s certainly part of it,” Bearman says of the Hollywood connection. Writing long-form narrative journalism sexy and gripping enough to attract L.A. certainly doesn’t hurt, and Bearman says that his career of slow-burn reporting “would be impossible without it.” But the business ideas behind Epic are more complex than simple Hollywood bait. Indeed, as Bearman and Davis explain, their evolving business model might sooner take a page from the playbook of broadcast television.





“There is a brand to be built around the idea of extraordinary true stories,” says Davis, “and brands have value. And part of the value of building a brand that has the sexiness of telling gripping, page-turning stories is the attractiveness that it has for advertisers.” For all its formal innovation, the principal revenue stream for Epic might be an old one indeed, and its font is Madison Avenue. “We’re interested in the idea of high-end sponsorship,” says Davis.

Epic wants to tell stories that grab readers by their lapels and don’t let go. And as advertisers know, once you have someone’s attention, you can sell them things. “Digital media is going the way of sponsorship,” says Bearman, pointing to the examples of The Awl and Vice Media, which this summer sold a 5% stake in the company to Fox for $70 million. Whereas Vice will often sell an ad campaign and then develop content around it, the Joshes intend to do it the other way around. And while Vice puts out a massive quantity of content, Epic would prefer to focus on quality, says Bearman. “We would go to advertisers and say, ‘We have this killer story about a mercenary who investigates a robbery at a high-altitude gold mine. Why don’t you come on board as a sponsor?’”

In other words, it’s a model much like broadcast TV’s “upfronts,” where networks pitch their already developed shows to advertisers.







Bearman says he actually had the idea for Epic, or something like it, well before his Argo success. Years back, he’d had a notion to put out “nonfiction novella” chapbooks, perhaps through McSweeney’s. Finding it cost-prohibitive in a dead-tree era, he set the idea aside. “Then technology caught up,” he says, pointing to the advent of platforms like The Atavist and the reading revolution occurring on tablets and e-readers.