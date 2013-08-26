What Your Kitchen Will Look Like In 2025

In GE’s appliance unit, four teams of industrial designers were asked to dream up what kinds of products they might expect the company to release in 2025 to suit the domestic lifestyles of the near future. More conceptual than practical, the Home 2025 challenge invited designers at GE Appliance’s home base in Louisville, Kentucky, to combine research on cultural and demographic trends–like an aging U.S. population, the decrease in demand for larger homes, and the increasing demand for fresh produce–as well as technological shifts to imagine how products should evolve to match a new American life. The results are both tangible and thoughtful.





“Each group was assigned not just a living environment,” explains Lou Lenzi, industrial design director for GE Appliances. “But we also asked the teams to break up and look at personas or do some scenario-planning.” Those scenarios include a house for empty-nesters, another for a young, tech-savvy couple, a third for young people living in an “emerging urban environment” like Detroit, and another for an adult taking care of an elderly parent.

So what did they come up with, exactly? A compendium of innovations that we’ve seen glimmers of in prior coverage on Co.Exist. While the teams focused on the whole home, their take on the kitchen was particularly interesting.

“The kitchen is sort of disappearing,” Lenzi says, at least in the sense of a territorially bounded space. “Now it’s part of the overall environment. […] Kitchen appliances need to become part of that overall connected system.” That “system” is what you may have heard called the “Internet of things” (or the “industrial Internet” in GE-speak) by futurists and designers.





While some critics have questioned the necessity of a Wi-Fi-equipped toaster, GE’s project sheds some light on the motivations for why we’d even want to have interconnected kitchen systems. As homes shrink, you can save space by finding appliances that do more than one thing, like an entertainment center that also has cooking capabilities, for example. Or a refrigerator could be part of a system that takes inventory, suggests recipes based on what’s about to go bad, curates shopping lists, and places orders for food delivery.

“You may set up a relationship with a local grocer or produce stand that would allow you to inventory-manage through the appliance,” Lenzi explains. Deliveries would show up on demand and bring food directly into the home via an externally accessible fridge, so no one would need to be there to receive the order. Rinse produce in the sink, and the faucet’s sensors would detect the presence of pernicious chemicals or bacteria. (No organic labels needed.)