How Al Jazeera Botched Its American Network Launch

With its promise to counter-program the shallow infotainment-based American TV news landscape with in-depth, quality news , Al Jazeera America (AJAM), which launched yesterday, was supposed to answer the prayers of news-starved American audiences. Instead, when it went on air alongside sister networks Al Jazeera Arabic and Al Jazeera English, it left some viewers in the dark.

The idea behind Al Jazeera America is that it will apply the brand’s hard-won reputation for high-quality international news, which has spread to the English-speaking world via sister network Al Jazeera English, to American stories. And before the network launched, that vision seemed to be on track. By acquiring Al Gore’s Current TV network and bringing respected former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien on board for its flagship program, America Tonight, AJAM was the subject of quite a lot of hype, especially among media critics.

But yesterday’s launch ran into one major hitch: Al Jazeera’s devoted viewers in the U.S., who have for years relied on online streaming of the company’s Al Jazeera English channel for their international news, found themselves unable to watch Al Jazeera English on the day that AJAM became available in the U.S. As of yesterday, Al Jazeera English serves the entire English-speaking world except for the U.S.

What went wrong? Al Jazeera declined to comment on why they pulled Al Jazeera English off the digital airwaves, but speculation is that they were likely required to do so by the few cable companies willing to carry the network.

“It’s certainly a loss for the viewers,” says Matt Wood, a lawyer and the policy director for Free Press, a leading national media reform organization that blends policy work with grassroots activism. “We here at Free Press and other consumer advocacy groups certainly think that viewers, whether they’re on TV or online should be able to get information from as many sources as possible.”

The decision smacks of the anti-competitive American media environment that has plagued cable television in recent years. With the web becoming the primary vehicle for video content for more and more viewers, it’s clear that traditional television providers will do anything to cling to the vestiges of their crumbling oligopoly.

“We want to have that kind of open marketplace where you have cable competing against online video rather than cable controlling online video as they want to do,” says Wood, who has himself worked on cable licensing agreements.