How To #Unplug And Recharge With Help From Burning Man

In a few short days, upwards of 60,000 people will begin an annual migration to the Burning Man festival in the remote, forbidding Nevada desert. But while “Black Rock City” still has no indoor plumbing, no running water, and no cars (except those that have been mutated into flame-throwing octopi), technology has arrived with a vengeance–setting off a passionate debate in this very passionate temporary community.

“You can’t f**k in the road, you can’t sh*t in the road, and you can’t use your cell phone in the road,” Larry Harvey, the founder of Burning Man, said at a 2009 press conference. “It’s a private function. Do it in your tent!”

That was a few years ago. How have Black Rock City citizens learned to balance being connected while disconnecting from “the default world“? The ubiquitous use of smartphones and the Internet at Burning Man is yet another challenge to be met creatively in the dust.

Here’s what “Burners” have come up with so far:

Burning Man attracts hackers of all stripes. So there is an ISP, set up and maintained by volunteers. A super low-cost, solar- and wind-powered, experimental, open-source radio mobile network, also all-volunteer, has handled thousands of VOIP calls and texts for the last six years. The team, including a research group at the University of California, Berkeley, uses Burning Man as a test bed for a technology applicable to many disaster-relief and international development settings.

Since 2009, a commercial carrier has also set up a temporary tower to provide limited service during the event.

And there’s even a 5-star iPhone app for scheduling all of the thousands of monkey-chant sessions, Thunderdome battles, and Billion Bunny Marches that happen during the week.