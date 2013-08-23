Do Call It A Comeback: 5 Key Steps For Bringing Good Buzz Back To Your Forgotten Brand

As we watch the ongoing implosion of Anthony Weiner’s campaign, we may think that it’s very tough to make a comeback in today’s media environment. But many other politicians (Bill Clinton), celebrities (Martha Stewart), athletes (Tiger Woods), and brands (Old Spice) have shown it’s very possible to return to popularity if one manages it properly–and gets creative.

Brands such as Fiat, Converse, Cadillac, Miracle Whip, Barbasol, Febreze, and others have all gone from irrelevancy to not only getting back in consumers’ consideration set but even becoming the preferred brands of many buyers. Doing so is not an easy path. It requires significant time, energy, creativity, and these key steps:

1) Start Listening Again.

Most brands start to go stale when they’re on top of the world. They keep doing the same old thing that worked in the past, not realizing that new competitors are emerging that consumers now prefer. This happens because they shut out new ideas and quit paying attention to the customer. For example, Cadillac, once the premier U.S. luxury car, ended up losing sales to Lexus, Mercedes, and BMW. In the sports footwear arena, Converse, once pretty much the only shoe used in the NBA, lost that role to Nike, Puma, and Adidas.

When it started listening again, Cadillac learned from customers that its brand was seen as stale, poor quality, and only for older people. Converse was viewed by many as old school and its style as unexciting versus the competition. Yet both also had a reservoir of goodwill and positive feelings that could be built upon.

Eric Zeitoun, president of Dragon Rouge, a global design and innovation company, puts it well, “Analyze the positive (and negative values) associated with the brand, determine which are timeless enough to resonate with a new generation, and then craft the right insight that will make these values relevant in today’s marketplace.” So, first listen. Then act.

2) Update Your Brand Promise and Positioning For Relevance.

To regain relevance Cadillac had to modernize its promise and positioning. To do so, it totally revamped its styling, basing the new look on the Stealth fighter. It also changed its model naming (for instance, the Seville became the STS) and dramatically improved quality, power, and handling.

Converse had to address younger audiences as well. It became relevant again by offering its classic Chuck Taylor sneakers in a variety of new looks and developing other show collections tied to other brands (e.g., DC Comics) or designers (John Varvatos). This allowed it to make a comeback not just on the court but in peoples’ everyday lives.