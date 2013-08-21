Elmore Leonard’s 10 Simple Rules For Writing

Anyone who has ever picked up a book by Elmore Leonard knows that putting the book down is often harder than just finishing the damn thing. Once you get going and feel the high of reading a Leonard story, eating, sleeping, or even having a conversation with a friend or spouse can’t compete.

The recently deceased author of 45 novels, including Get Shorty, Hombre, Swag, Raylan, and Glitz (he died at work on his 46th), was reluctant to write about his own writing. But back in 2001 the New York Times convinced him to make a list of his 10 writing rules.

Leonard introduced these rules as tips he “picked up along the way” the purpose of which was to help him “remain invisible” in his own writing.

Although not all of these rules apply to all types of writing, they are a reminder of the importance of elevating your writing rather than yourself. This lesson applies not just to fiction writers, but to job applicants, entrepreneurs pitching ideas, or anyone trying to communicate through the written word. And it’s a lesson that is often abandoned when a writer tries to showboat his or her intelligence or makes the mistake of overwhelming the reader with detail.

1. Never open a book with weather.

The reader is likely to “leaf ahead looking for people.”

2. Avoid prologues.