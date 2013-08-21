Can You Hear Me Now? Verizon Heads To NYC’s Subway Stations

Say goodbye to dropped calls underground because New York City’s transit system is getting more connected. Verizon is the latest of the big wireless carriers to bring voice and data service to the city’s subway stations.

Verizon says it will begin installing 3G and 4G LTE equipment in the coming weeks, reaching 36 stations in Manhattan by the end of this year. The project, expected to total $200 million, includes seven phases, Bloomberg reports. The first phase will include Midtown and Chelsea stations, while the second phase will reach 40 other stations by early 2014, including Grand Central Station, 34th St. Herald Square, and stations throughout the Queens borough.

Verizon joins Sprint, which last month agreed to bring service to subway stations, as well as AT&T and T-Mobile, which entered agreements to bring wireless service underground in 2010.

[Image: Flickr user Roblawol]