Data Triage For The Boston Bombing: How Beth Israel Deaconess Protected Patient Records From Hackers, Journalists, And Curious Doctors

When bombs went off at the Boston Marathon on April 15, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) CIO John Halamka found himself dealing with the kind of the emergency few drills could ever prepare you for. As bombing victims were brought into his downtown hospital and the city went into lockdown, Halamka and his team began to parse a nightmare situation.

Then it got worse. Suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was bought to Beth Israel… and Halamka, a prominent figure in the bioinformatics world, had to deal with a very unique challenge: How to make sure the Boston bombers’ medical records were not stolen by journalists, leaked by hospital employees looking for a payday, or made catch of the day by hackers or foreign intelligence services. (Some of these records, it’s worth noting, have recently been released by court order.)

Halamka came to his position at BIDMC with a unique resume. A practicing emergency room physician, he previously worked as a research assistant to Edward Teller and Milton Friedman. Outside of medicine, Halamka founded a software development firm and is a professor at Harvard Medical School. These days, he maintains the popular Geek Doctor blog and lives on an alpaca-breeding farm in rural Massachusetts.

BIDMC explained their tech challenges following the marathon bombing at the United Summit in Boston, an annual security event sponsored by Metasploit creators Rapid7. It was a unique situation for everyone at the hospital, and IT workers had to jump into crisis mode much like the surgeons and nurses. After all, what happens to the hospital if their computers crash?

After his presentation, Halamka explained to Fast Company how nobody accounted for the possibility that BIDMC’s engineers could be detained in the hospital’s off-site data center as Boston entered lockdown.





“They drank a lot of coffee,” Halamka recalled. The hours and days after the Boston attack caused everyone at the hospital–up to and especially including the IT staff–to spring heroically into action. For Halamka’s department, ensuring that systems stayed online and maintaining the privacy of patients was essential. In his prior life as a surgeon in Los Angeles, Halamka saw how journalists would try any trick in the book to get a scoop on a breaking celebrity story. From BIDMC’s perspective, there was a real risk someone would attempt to steal the medical records of Tsarnaev or the victims. This would hinder the hospital’s ability to provide care and risk exposing it to lawsuits.

Hospitals in Los Angeles, New York, and Washington are well acquainted with putting medical records on triple-secret reverse lockdown, something Beth Israel now found themselves doing. Although both paper and electronic health records in the United States are covered by a set of privacy regulations known as HIPAA, it’s also an open secret that doctors and nurses routinely disregard HIPAA protocols. This reporter has personally spoken with doctors who share X-rays and charts with colleagues via Dropbox (a huge HIPAA no-no), and Beth Israel itself had a huge data breach after a doctor’s laptop was stolen from an unsecured area of the hospital. In violation of Beth Israel and HIPAA protocol, the doctor’s computer contained an unencrypted Excel spreadsheet with names and diagnoses for more than 4,000 patients. Halamka had to make sure nothing like that would happen again, especially after the hospital had to pay more than $500,000 in costs for forensics, lawyers, crisis publicists, and other expenses.