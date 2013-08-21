The NSA Can Monitor As Much As 75% Of U.S. Internet Traffic

According to the Wall Street Journal , the overall reach of the NSA’s surveillance net is huge, capturing some 75% of all Internet traffic in the U.S.

Since Edward Snowden leaked data on the NSA’s controversial surveillance of private citizens’s communications, the NSA has been engaged in a sequence of awkward moves to excuse or cover up its actions. Even President Obama felt the need to say the NSA doesn’t monitor citizens’ phone calls. Some of these moves have been attempts to assure U.S. citizens that they don’t fall under the NSA’s purview, but with the WSJ‘s report that the NSA monitors 75% of all traffic in the U.S., the reassurances may fall on deaf ears.

