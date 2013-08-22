How You Can Conquer Any Deadline

Editor’s Note: This video is featured on our list of the most valuable, blunt, and slightly unconventional business lessons of 2013. Click here to see the full list .

For George Lois, meeting a deadline is simple. Show up, sit down, and get it done. That’s it.

“Don’t say no,” he says. “Say now.”

While his own projects over the past half century have included iconic covers for Esquire magazine and perhaps even more iconic advertising slogans, including “I want my MTV,” Lois says his advice applies to every profession in all industries.

“Don’t be a pus*&!” he exclaims. It doesn’t matter what the work is, the key is having “the guts to sit down and grit it out.”

Do you have the guts? Tell us in the comments about a brutal deadline you crushed.