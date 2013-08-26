Happy National Dog Day! Know Any Humans With These Doglike Qualities Working In Your Office?

Today is National Dog Day . As you look for ways to celebrate this tail-wagging occasion, here is a list of dog types you may already have in your office:

Old Dog. The favorite phrase of this employee or manager is: “But we have always done it this way.” New tricks are not in his or her repertoire.

Puppy. This is the overly enthusiastic intern or administrative assistant who continually pops out of nowhere to be of help. This person means well but occasionally needs to be crated.

Leg Humper. The sexual harasser who comes in many ages and forms but still does not realize his (or her) sexual come-ons and innuendos are not welcome. Or legal.

Bull Dog. The company bully; the manager or employee who gossips and demeans other employees for his or her own enjoyment and advancement.

Sniffer. Outside of dog circles, this would be the cubicle surfer always on the lookout to see what you are doing, what you are getting, if your office is better, and if your workload is lighter.

Pedigree. The employee with an MBA, usually in a mid-level position, who looks down on everyone in the company. He is constantly insinuating that he will be leaving this company, unworthy of his talents (or hers), soon to take his tricks elsewhere.