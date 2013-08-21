18 Million People Are Using Nike+ To Track Their Fitness

The quantified self has officially gone mainstream, with so many people who own an iPod, iPhone, FuelBand, or SportWatch using the Nike+ fitness app to upload and track their exercise routines, and, if they’re particularly unconcerned about the opinions of others, automatically sharing their mileage with friends via Facebook and Twitter:

https://twitter.com/AeryG/status/370188608524664832

Yeah !!!! Acabo de correr 4.08 km con Nike+. #nikeplus — J@v_Di@z (@shaby2010) August 21, 2013

I just ran 1.58 mi @ a 18'32"/mi pace with Nike+. #nikeplus — Meg St. Clair (@megsaint) August 21, 2013

Nike’s “digital revolution,” according to Fast Company‘s interview with CEO Mark Parker, is likely to extend into more products and apps that gamify fitness and health through real-time feedback. With a user base of 18 million, they have a pretty good platform to build on.

[image: Nike]