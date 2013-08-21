WikiLeaks Source Bradley Manning Sentenced To 35 Years

Bradley Manning was accused of providing the extensive set of classified government documents that began the whole WikiLeaks affair, and he’s just been sentenced to 35 years in prison for stealing and leaking state secrets. His existing detention of well over 1,000 days will count as time served, and he’s also eligible for parole.
Having not been convicted of aiding the enemy, instead being found guilty of lesser charges, Manning’s sentence is significantly less than the 60-plus years the U.S. government had been pressing for.
[Image: Flickr user LASZLO ILYES]