Sky Maul: The Surprising Truth About The American, US Airways Mega Merger

The American Airlines, US Airways merger has been brought back to the front page as the Justice Department recently announced it’s filing a suit to block the merger.

This is the fourth instance in the past six years in which two US airlines have planned a merger, and travelers are bracing themselves for a bumpy ride with fare hikes, consolidated loyalty and reward programs, and reservation system changes.

Ticket Prices: What’s the Damage?

If the government backs down, or if a court approves the merger, American Airlines would be the largest airline carrier in the United States. The airline industry and the government agree: If this happens, travelers should prepare for higher ticket prices as all airlines will have less incentive to offer cheap fares. American, Southwest, Delta, and United would make up 80% of the U.S. market. While travelers might not notice an immediate price hike, over time these mergers usually lead to reductions in the total number of flights, and fares subsequently rise.

Love Thy Neighbor

In addition to fewer flights, past precedents have shown that consolidation often results in smaller planes filled with more passengers. Passengers on all airlines should be prepared for an increased chance of small talk and greater competition for the armrests.

Member Perks