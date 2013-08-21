We Now Know When The PlayStation 4 Will Hit Shelves

Sony officially announced the launch date for its next-generation console, the PlayStation 4. It will go on sale in the U.S. and Canada on November 15th. Just two weeks later, on November 29th, it will hit store shelves in Europe. This places the PS4’s launch perfectly on time to make the most of the holiday gift-buying season, and more or less guarantees Sony a huge revenue spike–assuming it can keep production rates up with the public demand. In the U.S. the console’s price begins at $400, whereas it’ll cost €400 and up in Europe ($535) and £349 in the U.K. ($550).

Along with the launch timings, Sony also revealed 15 exclusive game titles that will accompany the console at launch, and details on another 18 that will be available by the end of the year. 180 games are under development for the machine in total. The Register also reports that Sony is partnering with a number of broadband providers to deliver special Internet services for the PS4. The deals will seem to be a preferential treatment of PS4 traffic that may reach speeds of up to 200 Mbps, compared to typical European speeds of just 5 Mbps.

Meanwhile Microsoft has not yet revealed when its own next-gen console, the Xbox One, will be available. It said 23 game titles will be on sale when the machine does hit the market, in a mix of new titles and existing franchises. The Xbox One will cost $500 and up.