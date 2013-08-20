Tivli Rebrands As Philo. Is It Harvard’s Next Facebook?

The tale sounds like it’s straight out of The Social Network. It was 2011 and two kids from Harvard, Nicholas Krasney and Tuan Ho, were finally ready to unveil their web project to friends on campus. The two had been working for roughly two years on the idea, a service they called Tivli , which would allow students to watch live TV on their laptops with nothing more than web access and a college email address. Tivli had come a long way since Krasney and Ho were plastering the walls of their dorm room with aluminum foil to pick up over-the-air TV signals. Now it was ready for prime time.

On May 1, Tivli launched with six channels. “We emailed a couple of our friends saying, ‘Hey, here’s this cool project we’re working on–you should check it out,'” Ho recalls. The site went viral; its first night, 25% of Harvard’s campus tuned in. “We had a little help because that was also the day, coincidentally, that Osama bin Laden was killed,” Ho says, acknowledging that the news event serendipitously drove traffic. “But that was when we realized we were onto something: Let’s see if we can scale this out and turn it into a business.”

The old design and layout of Tivli, prior to rebranding

Since then, the Harvard iLab incubated startup has raised $6.3 million from media industry giants HBO and William Morris Endeavor (WME), as well as Silicon Valley investment juggernaut National Enterprise Associates (NEA). It has expanded to around a dozen other campuses, from Yale to the University of Washington, where students average more than two hours a week of viewing time. At Harvard, Tivli’s homebase, the service is seeing 90% adoption. And today, the company has rebranded itself as Philo, an apparent reference to television pioneer Philo Farnsworth, a sign of the founders’ ambitions.

In an age when Apple and Google are trying to crack the living room, and Netflix and Slingbox are developing new frameworks for content delivery, Philo aims to prove that working with traditional industry players is a viable alternative for disruption. And while it’s a slower, often arduous process, the startup is still growing fast. “When we first met with [investor and Facebook cofounder] Andrew McCollum, he was like, ‘Wow, the last time I saw something like this . . . ,’ ” recalls Philo CEO Christopher Thorpe. “Philo’s adoption at Harvard was actually faster than Facebook’s.”

Think of Philo just as you would television. The only difference is that instead of reaching for your remote, you’ll be heading to Philo.com. What pops up on your laptop is exactly what you’d see on your flat screen, whether NBC or HBO, streaming live. There’s no need for a TV tuner or other hardware peripheral; you can even DVR content with the click of a button. The only catch? You need to be a college student (at a school offering Philo, of course) with access to campus Internet. The campus confines serve as a walled garden, where only those with the appropriate .edu login can watch. “Kids aren’t using TVs anymore,” Ho says. “They want to be able to watch this stuff online on the devices they’re actually using.”

Of course, similar solutions exist, such as Comcast’s TV Everywhere service, which is often cited as one promising example of web-based TV. But after years of effort, the initiative has failed to get off the ground. Other solutions like Slingbox and Tivo’s new Roamio device can connect to your cable box and transmit the video signal to your iPad. But they are not yet mainstream and the required hardware components cost hundreds of dollars.

Philo’s new preview site, with temporary logo

Philo, on the other hand, streamlines that experience by acting as a sort of single, centralized Slingbox on college campuses. The startup takes care of all the wonky back-end details; the students don’t need to worry about having a cable box or set-top box or a Slingbox to hook them up to. Their college will purchase or offer a subscription TV package, and then it can offer Philo as an amenity–a way for students to access TV without, well, a TV. And because Philo offloads the streaming burden onto its own servers, campus bandwidth isn’t strained as it is for, say, streaming Netflix. That’s a welcome relief for college administrations, not least because they are increasingly concerned with online piracy. Several Harvard students told me Game of Thrones, which is said to be the most pirated TV series on the Internet, is now one of the most popular shows to watch (legally) on Philo.