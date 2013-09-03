3 Hidden Killers Of Sustainability Programs

In the past decade, corporate sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs have come a long way, with companies putting real money and staff into the efforts. Increasingly, companies have appointed top executives to be held accountable in these areas, and just about every big firm issues some kind of sustainability or CSR report.

But despite the continued focus, progress remains slower than hoped. Why? After all, studies continue to show that CEOs rank sustainability as one of the most critical business drivers that will affect their company’s success–and financial performance–in the years to come.

Many factors determine a company’s ability to sustain sustainability. However, there are common themes that lead to frustration and failure. Unfortunately, these challenges are often hidden in plain sight, and many companies fail to effectively overcome them. Here are three common hidden killers of corporate sustainability programs.

Many sustainability concepts are not necessarily new, but rather require a new way of thinking and doing business. Initial efforts were frequently tenuous and isolated. Even as companies have picked up the pace and invested time and energy in sustainability, the focus often has been put on plans that were never truly connected to the broader mission of the company.

Sustainability as a corporate program often finds itself isolated and not true to the core of the business.

As a result, sustainability as a corporate program often finds itself isolated and not true to the core of the business. When this happens, people outside the sustainability group don’t really know what these initiatives are, why they exist, and most importantly–why they should care. When sustainability is not linked to business strategy, it sits in a silo and gets stagnant. Good intentions aren’t enough.

In the corporate sustainability world, there is often discussion about what’s better–having the CEO mandate, support, and lead sustainability by example, or having grassroots efforts lead up to a groundswell of momentum. This boils down to a debate about a top-down vs. a bottom-up approach. Most sustainability executives would actually prefer to have both (and no one company’s efforts are all one vs. all the other), but the question remains as to which approach is the best to generate and sustain momentum. In some ways though, neither solves one of the fundamental and critical challenges of sustainability: death by middle management. Top-down and bottom-up programs both meet in the middle. Often, this layer of an organization is populated by veterans who are deeply entrenched in their way of doing things. Further complicating matters is the fact that most incentive systems at this level are tied to operational or revenue metrics.