Who’s More Productive, Introverts Or Extroverts?

“There is no such thing as a pure introvert or extrovert,” observed Carl Jung, the psychologist who popularized the terms. “Such a person would be in the lunatic asylum.”

That may be true, but if you work with, are friends with, or are in a relationship with someone on the complementary (read: opposite) side of the introvert-extrovert spectrum, we can also feel as if they belong in the insane asylum.

Why? Because we’re constantly projecting our experience upon others, imagining that they take in the world in the same way that we do–which is why, curiously, we tend to hire people who are just like us. So if we’re going to really relate with the other -verts, we need to understand their axis.

As Belle Beth Cooper noted on Buffer (in a post we also published), introversion and extroversion don’t fit our assumptions:

Extroversion is how outgoing you are.

Introversion is how shy you are.

Instead, she notes, your introversion-extroversion depends on where you get your energy:

Introverts (or those of us with introverted tendencies) tend to recharge by spending time alone. They lose energy from being around people for long periods of time, particularly large crowds.

Extroverts, on the other hand, gain energy from other people. Extroverts actually find their energy is sapped when they spend too much time alone. They recharge by being social.

Yet people aren’t binary (isn’t that confusing?!). Instead, we run along gradients. In the same way the Kinsey scale suggests that most people’s sexuality lies along a spectrum, most of us are ambiverts.





As Susan Cain notes in Quiet, if you squeeze a lemon on the tongue of an introvert, he or she will salivate more than an extrovert would.