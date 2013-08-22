The Art Of Winning By Not Competing

About 40 years ago, as a fresh, young professor and new father, he bought a dilapidated house, then spent afternoons closing holes in the roof, rewiring, and hammering nails into our family home. At 85 years old, he still bicycles to the university, writes research papers until 2 a.m., prepares his own taxes, and, just for fun, designs and installs kitchens for family and friends.

Several hundred years ago his tendency to “do it all” may have seemed unexceptional. People once had to act as hunter, farmer, medicine man and builder to survive. But those days have long given way to specialization within communities.

Corporations have experienced a similar evolution. They started, in ancient Rome and India, simply as collections of individuals (tradesmen, religious followers, citizens) whose cooperation became entities with legal rights. Centuries of specialization sharpened corporations into shareholder-serving organizations in the 1980s and into the increasingly mission-driven firms of today.

Corporations are evolving yet again. If we understand what is happening, we can start getting ahead of history.

Consider CEMEX, the $200 billion company, born in Mexico and now one of the world’s leading cement firms. Founded in 1906, CEMEX came to disrupt its market by recognizing it was in the cement delivery business rather than the cement manufacturing business. But even as it specialized in cement delivery, it had to build massive new capabilities to run itself well. It had to build and manage IT infrastructure, build finance, human resources, and accounting support, and develop internal applications. All were “mission critical” functions. None were directly related to CEMEX’s purpose.

So, in a radical move last year, CEMEX signed a $1 billion, 10-year contract with IBM to take all of these functions out of CEMEX’s hands. Laura Sanders, CTO for Global Technology Services at IBM, walked me through what this deal means. Its lessons could offer exciting opportunities for how you think about your business.