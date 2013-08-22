5 Things You Don’t Realize About How You Spend Your Time

In his book Wait, Frank Partnoy gives us a question to preface any decision we make: What time-world are you living in?

Why? Because decisions, like fruit, ripen at different times: Some are prodigious, begging for actions made at Twitter-speed, while others do better later in the season, like the big-picture questions that help you plan envision a company or plan a career.

“Time is a huge aspect of work,” he told us, “and that managing delay, rather than having delay manage you, can help people make better decisions and lead more successful and happier lives.”

It’s not that we always want to wait, it’s that we want to understand what the relative time context is.

So without any further delay, here are five ways to better understand how we spend our time.

1) The closer we are to finishing, the more motivated we get

“One’s motivation to reach a goal increases as one’s distance from the goal decreases,” Heidi Grant Halverson writes in HBR.

It’s the Goal Looms Larger Effect: The closer you are to a goal, the more it dominates your thinking and receives more of your ever-more-scarce attention–which is why mice closer to cheese or salespeople close to sales goals or reporters closer to deadline suddenly get so dedicated.

So we can pull apart the deadline into smaller ones. This the art of turning abstract dreams into daily actions–a discipline that takes training. Thankfully, apps like Any.DO, Everest, and Lift can provide that motivation-summoning structure.