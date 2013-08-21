Google Survey Reveals Patterns Of How We Donate Money Online

I spend most of my day in front of a computer screen. If a compelling nonprofit emails me or pops up in my browser, I’m likely to pay attention. But direct mail? It may get a couple glances before heading to the recycling bin. I’m not alone.

In a survey released this week, Google tracked consumer search patterns, analyzed nonprofit donation behavior, and talked to nonprofit researchers about their survey behavior.

Some of the results are predictable–but still may be news to nonprofits who are used to working offline. “This is a space that’s new to the digital realm,” says Jessie End, the head of Google’s advertising operations for customers in the nonprofit sector. “We wanted to have robust research for strategies helping them to develop.” Here’s what Google found:

It’s intuitive for nonprofits to want to launch ad campaigns around the holiday season–that’s when they see a big uptick of donors. But after tracking search trends around nonprofits, Google found that people actually start thinking about donating in September. In 2012, there was a 30% uptick in searches using general donation terms from August to September.

Google’s research shows that donors use online resources (videos, social networks, etc.) more–and find them more useful than traditional offline resources (obviously, Google also has a business interest in this). “When you look at the data on online resources in aggregate, online was stated by survey respondents to be 20% more useful than direct mail in terms of impacting their decision to donate,” says End.

Some 79% of donors surveyed reported that online video ads were the most useful online media marketing they were exposed to. YouTube was, unsurprisingly, listed as the top video platform. Some other stats: Video ads tied with email ads for the highest and fastest levels of engagement. According to End, 39% of people who watch a video look up the accompanying organization within 24 hours of viewing. An impressive 57% of people who watch a video for a nonprofit go on to make a donation.

Google found that 40% of survey respondents conduct nonprofit research on their phones, and 25% make donations through their cell phones–mostly by opening up a web browser and going to a donation site, not through text message donations.