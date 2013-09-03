Now There’s A Hospital-Based Treatment Facility for Internet Addicts

How many hours do you spend on the Internet a day? Do you stay online longer than you originally meant to? Do you feel anxious or irritable when you haven’t logged on in a while?

Depending on your answers to those questions, you might be at risk for a controversial disorder called Internet addiction. You aren’t alone. At a time when the Internet is an easily accessible and essential part of daily life, for some people, the thing that connects us all has become a destructive force.

Starting September 9, the nation’s first hospital-based Internet addiction program is set to open at the Bradford Regional Medical Center in Bradford, Pennsylvania. The program is run by Kimberly Young, a psychologist who began studying Internet addiction in 1994 after watching her friend’s marriage disintegrate while her husband spent 50 hours a week in AOL chat rooms. The divorce made Young curious about how this then-nascent thing called the Internet was affecting the population. In 1995, she founded the Center for Internet Addiction, and as the World Wide Web became more ubiquitous, her phone started to ring. “I received calls every week asking if I knew of a clinic or hospital to treat this condition, but there weren’t any in the U.S.,” Young told Fast Company.

Eventually, Young decided to take matters into her own hands.

While there are several Internet addiction retreats across the country that offer a respite from the web, none of them are hospital-based. These “digital detox” programs often help patients with therapy and coping mechanisms, but they don’t medicate patients or diagnose and treat the underlying problems that often accompany addiction, like depression or anxiety disorders. In that sense, Bradford’s Internet Addiction Treatment and Recovery Program is the first of its kind—and it’s already garnering press attention. Young and her colleagues treat Internet addiction like a real physical and mental affliction, on a par with alcoholism and drug abuse, and aim to assist people in recovery as they would with someone struggling with other substances.

But is Internet addiction a real affliction worth treating in an in-patient setting? A 2006 national study by Stanford University’s School of Medicine concluded that nearly one in eight Americans suffers from at least one sign of “problematic Internet use.” These signs include an inability to leave the Internet for an extended period of time to squandered personal relationships due to overuse. Some studies have linked online sharing to a release of dopamine, the same pleasure-inducing chemical emitted by the brain when a person ingests some highly addictive drugs like cocaine or methamphetamine. This year, Internet Gaming Disorder was included in the bible of American psychiatric medicine, DSM-V (the fifth and latest edition of Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders).

But Internet addiction itself has never been confirmed by the medical profession as a real disorder. Despite the fact that it’s been a topic of both research and discussion since the early 1990s, it’s not in the DSM-V. John M. Grohol, a psychologist and cofounder of Mental Health Net, is a bit of an Internet addiction skeptic. “If the profession hasn’t agreed upon it to the point where it’s not in the book yet, how can you go about treating it in an in-patient setting? It’s ridiculous,” he says. “If you find the right marketing methods, you’re going to appeal to people’s fears and find patients for your program.”