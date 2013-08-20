Have A Home Full Of Gadgets? EBay Wants To Help You Keep Track Of Them

EBay is trying a new tack for attracting users who wouldn’t otherwise use the site to sell products: lists of your personal possessions. The California auction giant just rolled out My Gadgets, a new feature that allows users to log and record the personal electronics they own. It feels like a stripped-down version of gadget logging site Gdgt, and that’s basically what it is, except, with constant reminders mixed in of what your gadgets could sell for on eBay. There’s a not-so-hidden message to customers there, of course, to sell their old electronics via eBay.