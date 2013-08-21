Don’t Stop Believin’: Music To Give Your Productivity A Jolt

Welcome to Fast Company‘s Leadership Album of the Week, where we make a sad (but gallant!) attempt at misinterpreting famous song lyrics for the benefit of your productivity.

First on our list? Well, it was an obvious choice: What could be more more relevant than Journey’s 1981 epic, Escape (or E5C4PƎ if you’re a purist).

Below we’ve selected four songs from the album and paired our favorite lyrics which are taken completely out of context with some relevant productivity-enhancing information.

So sit back, blast some Journey (just use your headphones), and get on the path to becoming a master of to-do list domination.





Workin’ in the city

This town’s got no pity

Bossman owns a heart of stone

I’m on the line, it’s overtime

I’ll tell you it’s a crime

Steve Perry is singing about a common problem. A lot of bosses suck. Not every bad boss gets a shout-out on a rock album that has sold over 12 million copies worldwide, but that’s irrelevant. If being a rock star isn’t an option and your boss sucks, you need to do a few things:

First, make sure your boss is actually the problem. Let’s be honest, you might just have to toughen up.

If she or he is a total jerk, then you need to do your research and figure out how you’re going to work through things. It’s possible; don’t worry.