Google Maps Will Now Show You Real-Time Accidents, Construction, And Road Closures

Google Maps will now show accidents, construction, and road closures as they’re happening as part of a small but useful update released today.





The update also happens to be the first Google Maps integration of a feature from Waze, the Israeli social maps startup the tech giant bought two months ago in a reported $1 billion-plus acquisition.

Waze users have had the ability to make real-time road reports since February, and now Google Maps mobile users on Android and iOS will see those reports in 13 countries including North America, South America, and Europe.

Two other updates also inject Waze with a bit of Google Maps: Waze’s Android and iOS apps now have Google Search, and the Waze Map Editor now integrates Google Street View imagery.

[Image: Flickr user Aaron Jacobs]