Netflix Releases New Teaser To Remind You That It Is Making Emmy History

Netflix made Emmy Awards history this year, and it wants everyone to know with a new teaser lauding its 14 nominations.

Three of the streaming video company’s original series–House Of Cards, Arrested Development, and Hemlock Grove–earned a combined 14 Emmy nominations. House Of Cards deserves special mention for garnering an Outstanding Drama Series nomination alongside heavy-hitting cable and network contenders like AMC’s Breaking Bad, PBS’s Downton Abbey, and HBO’s Game Of Thrones.

Netflix’s Emmy nominations are representative of how both the company and the awards show are evolving to reflect the rapidly changing future of television. Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos recently told Co.Create: “Television is what’s on the screen, no matter what size the screen or how the content got to the screen. Television is television is television.”

We’ll see what’s in store for Netflix come the September ceremony.





[Image: Flickr user jennypdx]