Apple Supplier Confirms Two iPhone Models To Ship In September

A new report claims the firm responsible for assembling the iPhone is preparing two new models for shipping. The Hon Hai Precision Company has been working on new products greenlit by Cupertino since June, a source tells the Wall Street Journal .

The cheaper version of its record-busting smartphone is expected to have a plastic casing and will be available in several colors, while the top-end model is expected to come in a tasteful shade of gold.

Expect to see Tim Cook showing off the new models (which may or may not have a slow-motion feature on their camera, and a fingerprint sensor) on September 10.

[Image: Flickr user spablab]