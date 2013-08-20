Instagram Wants To Be The Only App With “Insta” Or “Gram” In Its Name

Instagram has changed its brand guidelines to clarify how third-party apps that connect to its services can reference the Instagram brand itself. In essence they’re not allowed to reference the brand at all, because they’re not allowed to include the fragments “Insta” or “gram” in their own name.

For example, TechCrunch reports the Luxogram app was sent an email by Instagram advising them to change their name within a “reasonable” time period.

The moves seem clearly designed to protect Instagram’s image, and thus indirectly the image of its owner site Facebook, by removing association with apps that it didn’t create and thus doesn’t endorse. There’s some sense in that, and there’s something to be said for a third-party app to develop and grow around its own personality.

But it must be remembered that Instagram itself borrows from older brand names owned by Kodak, and tech from Polaroid.

[Image via Flickr user: Lisa Nottingham]