Garmin’s Action Cam Virb Elite Is Like A GoPro Meets Nike Fuelband

Adding to the ever-crowded action cam market, Garmin today debuted a pair of waterproof point-of-view cameras. Sort of like a GoPro on steroids, the higher-end Virb Elite is capable of tracking GPS and activity stats, such as speed and heart rate, while shooting video.

With a ruggedized, waterproof exterior rated to IPX7, the Virb ($300) and Virb Elite ($400) can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes, making this suitable for water and snow sports, such as kayaking and skiing. Both cameras feature a wide-angle lens, lens-distortion correction, and image stabilization, and can use an optional housing for scuba diving.

The Virb Elite has a number of features that make it stand out from the market. With a number of sensors–accelerometer, altimeter, and optional heart-rate monitor–it takes on the qualities of fitness trackers, letting users track location, speed, elevation, and heart rate along a route while shooting video footage. The data can be viewed on the device or embedded into the video using Garmin’s editing software. Users can also edit Virb footage on other video-editing apps, such as Final Cut or Adobe Premiere. The cameras, which are still awaiting FCC approval, are expected to be available in September.

[Image: Garmin]