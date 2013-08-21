CVS’s Insanely Long Sales Receipts Are A Twitter Meme–And A Golden Branding Opportunity

Despite the weird pop-culture fascination with Extreme Couponing, there is such a thing as too much coupon, and CVS Pharmacy is likely to hear about it soon. Using Twitter and Instagram, consumers around the country have begun collecting, documenting, and subsequently poking fun at the human-length receipts they’ve been receiving at the pharmacy’s checkout counters.

Want to witness an Internet meme on the verge of explosion? A simple search of “CVS receipts” on Twitter turns up hourly tweets of exasperation at the lengthy rolls of paper accompanying meager in-store purchases. Pictures and videos of people holding floor-grazing scrolls of printed coupons abound. A “CVS Receipt” parody Twitter account has even been established.

So excited to finally be down to my goal waist of 1/2 a CVS receipt!! pic.twitter.com/7jeS7IxQf8 — Jessica Joy (@J2thaJOY) August 17, 2013

Here’s just a sampling of the jokes: “Fun fact: the average CVS receipt, laid flat, is longer than all but five U.S. interstate freeways.” (@johnmoz). “Never tell the cashier at CVS that you want the receipt with you or they wrap you up in it like a mummy.” (@michaeljhudson). And this image pretty much speaks for itself.

Yes, the nationwide pharmacy is potentially on the verge of becoming the butt of an all-too-accessible and unflattering meme. But instead of calling in the PR crisis team, or chopping those receipts down and cutting the meme–and consumer fun–short, I suggest another approach entirely.

CVS ought to seize the content marketing opportunity this snafu affords its brand. Taking the high (and much more fun) road will score the company some free publicity with a minimal amount of legwork.

Other brands pay top dollar for the same kind of user-generated content that CVS currently has at its disposal. The nationwide pharmacy would be wise to sponsor a compilation of a few choice receipts: A Tumblr of some of the most audaciously long receipts, a video poised for virality incorporating homemade Instagram clips (might I suggest the Star Wars theme song to accompany this great Instavideo?), or a branded Pinterest board of the most hilariously lengthy receipts.