10 Rules Of Influencer Marketing–And Why You Should Commit To Them

“Mawage. Mawage is wot bwings us togeder tooday. Mawage, that bwessed awangment, that dweam wifin a dweam.” Besides being one of my favorite scenes from one of my favorite movies, these words from Peter Cook, the priest in The Princess Bride, are a fitting introduction to the “dream within a dream” promise of influencer marketing.

Though perhaps as old as the notion of marriage itself, influencer marketing is suddenly getting showered with fresh attention from brands, agencies, and service providers alike. Having talked to authorities from all three in preparation for this piece (and an upcoming panel discussion on the topic), I can offer you these 10 laws (more like in-laws, given their codependences) to guide your efforts, should you, too, decide to engage with influencers.

1. Divine Your Strategy.

As it turns out, influencer marketing programs, like marriages, are not a one-size-fits-all proposition and thus require differing strategic approaches. Explains Teresa Caro, SVP at Engauge, who advises clients like Wells Fargo and Food Lion, “Because there are so many different types of programs, the first thing to do is define your objectives.” Additionally, Caro cautions, “Don’t allow a tactic to drive your strategy.”

2. Pick the Right Partner(s).

Despite the generally polygamous nature of influencer marketing, brands do need to carefully select with whom they partner. For example, mass marketers who only align with “mass” influencers may find their efforts falling short. Notes Caro, “Choosing an influencer based solely upon reach is a missed opportunity at best and serious strategic misstep at worst.” Relevance to the topic and relationship with the brand are two important criteria that should take priority over reach.

3. Get to Know Your Partner(s).

A common theme among influencer marketers and those they seek to influence is the need for a long-term commitment to relationship building. Tami Cannizzaro, IBM Global Director, Social Business, orchestrated a highly successful love fest with 25 influencers (including yours truly) at IBM’s Smarter Commerce conference earlier this year. Advises Cannizzaro, whose carefully cultivated influencers yielded almost 300 million impressions, “The program needs to be nurtured by someone who will invest the necessary time—it’s not a one-shot event.”

4. Be Prepared to Morph.

They say that couples that stay together long enough start to look, talk, and think alike. Similarly, one of the interesting by-products of investing time to build relationships with influencers is that you might become one yourself. After two-years of intimate contact with a diverse range of “prolific social influencers,” Cannizzaro has seen her social clout rise as well. “Becoming a member of an influencer community has enriched my knowledge of the industry and paid me back in a number of ways,” she remarks.

5. It Really Does Take a Village.

While quality one-to-one relationships are essential, many a lasting marriage is enhanced by a supportive extended family. And talk to any influencer marketing pro, and you’ll hear the word community over and over again. Cannizzaro’s program for IBM allowed time for fellow bloggers to get to know each other and even continue the conversation in a closed group on Facebook. As she expounds, “It sounds hokey, but there is tremendous power in building community, and that to my mind is at the core of an influencer program.