Cooking And Cleaning Robots To Make Your Housework A Little Lighter

Which technologies will be the “next big thing” when it comes to smart, urban living? The recently announced 20 semifinalists for the Electrolux Design Lab’s 2013 competition , focus on the following three areas:

• Social cooking: “How can design overcome problems with shortage of entertaining space and preparation time, whilst allowing us to live a healthier lifestyle?”

• Natural air: “What design solution could be created to ensure we have the best quality air within the home, whilst also supporting aesthetic values?”

• Effortless cleaning: “What new adaptable offerings can be designed for compact, streamlined and easy cleaning solutions within urban cities of the future?”

A few of our favorites include the following projects.

Kitchen Hub, by Italian designer Francisco Barboza:





A “digital pinboard” for the kitchen that would let home-cooks monitor the contents of their refrigerators and pantries (and the expiration dates of those contents), customizing recipes to take advantage of foods that need to be cooked soon, before going bad. The idea is to minimize food waste while making shopping and cooking easier at the same time.